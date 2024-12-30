Gene Solutions’ Neoantigen Research Garners Prestigious Award, Paving the Way for Advanced Cancer Vaccines

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 December 2024 – Gene Solutions, a pioneering biotech company in Asia, announced that Bui Que Tran Nguyen, a young scientist from its cancer vaccines R&D team, received the prestigious Best Poster Award in the Precision Medicine category at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Asia Congress 2024. This recognition underscores the potential of Gene Solutions’ innovative research to significantly impact cancer treatment advancements.

Nguyen presented the abstract titled “Fusion-Derived Neoantigens: Expanding the Potential for Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy,” showcasing the latest work in discovering novel antigens derived from gene fusions. These neoantigens could lead to more effective cancer vaccines, potentially triggering stronger immune responses and offering hope for personalized cancer therapies.

Clinical Milestones

The cancer vaccine landscape in the APAC region is projected to evolve significantly in the near future, driven by rising cancer incidence and the latest advancements in personalized immunotherapy. Dr. Tran Le Son, Head of the Research Team at Gene Solutions, shared further clinical milestones: “Neoantigen is a core topic in cancer research with the potential to accelerate cancer vaccine development. We are excited that our preliminary findings have been recognized by esteemed experts at ESMO Asia. Our team will expand clinical studies on patients diagnosed with colorectal and lung cancers in early 2025, aiming to utilize our genomics and AI strengths to contribute to the development of new cancer vaccines targeting these common cancer types.”

Image: Gene Solutions’ Neoantigen Research Workflow

Strategic Implications for Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions’ proprietary research and CAP-accredited laboratories in Singapore and Vietnam set it apart from other players in the Asia-Pacific region. The company’s focus on multi-dimensional genomics and AI-driven solutions ensures a competitive edge in the oncology market.

With recent funding rounds and strategic partnerships, Gene Solutions aims to expand its market presence and enhance its product pipeline. This includes not only its renowned early cancer detection and monitoring tests but also collaborations with biopharma leaders to co-develop novel cancer therapeutics, as seen in this neoantigen research.

Gene Solutions at ESMO ASIA 2024

ESMO Asia is an annual conference focused on advances in cancer research and new treatment methods. Gene Solutions joined the conference as an industry partner, while its R&D teams presented nine posters and one oral session. In addition to Nguyen’s Best Poster Award, three medical doctors and scientists from Gene Solutions, MD. Dang L. Nguyen, BSc. Hanh T. Nguyen, and MSc. Nam H. Tran also received Merit Travel Awards for their reports on early cancer detection and homogeneous deficiency testing.

These honors reaffirm the company’s commitment to advancing personalized cancer care through innovative research and its long-term vision to make a substantial impact on patients’ health.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gene Solutions Media Contact

Ms. Emma Ngo

www.genesolutions.com

pr@genesolutions.com

Hashtag: #GeneSolutions

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.