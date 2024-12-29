Police appeal for witnesses to Napier death

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Attributable to Detective Sergeant Stacey Bailey-Tran:

Police investigating the circumstances of a fatal vehicle incident in Napier on Friday night are appealing to the public.

Emergency services were called to Nuffield Ave in Marewa about 9pm on 27 December to reports of an unresponsive man on the road.

Despite best efforts of first responders, he was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the deceased male was travelling on a mattress on top of a black station wagon, and has fallen off.

The vehicle has travelled from the Marewa shops on Kennedy Road, along Nuffield Ave to the point of impact – between the intersections of Kettle Crescent and Nash Street.

As part of piecing together what has happened that has led to this tragic outcome, Police are appealing to the public for information.

We would like anyone who saw this vehicle, and/or the man travelling on it, to come forward.

