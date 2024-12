Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

The search for a man missing in the Ōhope Harbour has continued today.

The man has been missing in the water since yesterday evening and the Police National Dive Squad assisted with the search today.

The search has been stood down for the day and will begin again in the morning.

Iwi have placed a rāhui on Ōhope Harbour until further notice.

