The allure of Da Nang and Phu Quoc – top destinations for Indian tourists

The Golden Bridge gracefully curves like a silk ribbon at Ba Na Hills.

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 December 2024 – With significant investments in infrastructure and tourism services, Da Nang and Phu Quoc are becoming two of Vietnam’s most attractive beach destinations for Indian tourists. Their long stretches of white sandy beaches, world-class resorts, diverse cuisine and a variety of entertainment options have made these two cities ideal holiday spots that cater to the needs of Indian travellers.

Da Nang: the top pick for Indian travellers

Da Nang has cemented itself as the top-searched destination for Indian travellers, as reported by Skyscanner India’s travel trend reports. Indian tourists favour destinations with short flight distances, beautiful beaches and relaxing environments – criteria that Da Nang effortlessly fulfils.

In the first nine months of 2024, Da Nang welcomed over 151,000 Indian visitors, accounting for 43% of all Indian arrivals in Vietnam – a 125 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

To accommodate the growing demand, several direct flights from India to Da Nang have been introduced. In October 2024, Ahmedabad-Da Nang was launched with two flights per week, adding to the flow of visitors beyond New Delhi.

Sun World Ba Na Hills of Da Nang, home to the iconic Golden Bridge is one of the main draws for Indian tourists. Major Indian media Luxebook recently called the bridge one of the world’s most iconic bridges. For many Indian families, visiting the Golden Bridge is a dream come true.

“Seeing the Golden Bridge in person has always been a dream for my family,” said Muskan Tiwari from Ahmedabad. Beyond the bridge, Ba Na’s vibrant castles, cool weather and tranquil atmosphere also leave a lasting impression.

The number of Indian visitors to Sun World Ba Na Hills by the end of July 2024 reached 132,000, accounting for nearly 50% of the total number of Indian tourists visiting Viet Nam in the first seven months of the year.

Cuisine is one of the top factors influencing Indian tourists’ decision to choose a destination also. For Indian travellers, where each community has its own dietary preferences and religious practices – some even bringing their own chefs for the trip. Ba Na Hills boasts a Halal-certified buffet restaurant, allowing Indian visitors to enjoy authentic flavours of their homeland.

Da Nang also has the globally recognised My Khe Beach, the spectacle of Dragon Bridge’s weekend water and fire shows and the untouched natural beauty of Son Tra Peninsula.

Phu Quoc, the ‘Island of Fireworks,’ leaves a lasting impression on international visitors with two spectacular fireworks shows lighting up its night skies every night.

Phu Quoc: a paradise for luxury weddings and MICE

Recently, Indian couples have been showing a strong preference for hosting weddings in Viet Nam, drawn by its stunning beaches, luxurious resorts and high-end hotels at reasonable costs. While Da Nang has long been a familiar destination for Indian tourists, supported by an increasing number of direct flights, Phu Quoc has emerged as a new paradise. The island attracts both mid-range and affluent travellers from South Asia. In fact, billionaire Indian couples frequently choose Phu Quoc as the perfect venue to host their dream weddings.

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay has successfully outshone a host of global competitors to become the venue of choice for billionaire Rushang Shah’s wedding in 2019 and another grand Indian billionaire wedding in early 2024.

Phu Quoc has been referred as a new MICE destination in Viet Nam. The Sun Paradise Land ecosystem in the south of the island, with exciting attractions such as art shows, nightly fireworks, the world’s longest three-rope cable car, the Kiss Bridge and beachfront resorts at Kem Beach, along with large conference rooms at Sun Signature Gallery and Sun Tropical Ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,000 guests, fully meet the needs of Indian tourists.

Phu Quoc recently unveiled the world-class 18-hole Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course, offering a breathtaking view of the island’s sunset, adding yet another reason for travellers to visit this tropical haven.

With direct flights from Da Nang to Phu Quoc and the upcoming addition of more direct flights from other cities, the journey to explore Vietnam will become increasingly complete and easier for tourists.

