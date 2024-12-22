Search continues for Maia Johnston

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police are still actively searching for 19-year-old Maia Johnston, who is missing from Totara Park, Upper Hutt.

Maia was last seen leaving a family home in Totara Park at around 8.30pm yesterday (Saturday 21 December).

Previously, Police asked for residents in the Totara Park, Upper Hutt area to share any CCTV footage they might have.

We are now expanding this request and are asking for anyone in the vicinity of Harcourt Park and Brown Owl, as well as those in Totara Park, to review their CCTV for any sightings of Maia after 8:15 PM last night.

We believe that Maia was wearing a black cardigan or light top, short shorts, and black and white converse shoes.

Police continue to search this evening.

Residents of Totara Park may see a drone in the air behind the houses on the northern end of Totara Park and should not be alarmed, as this is part of the search.

If you have any information or CCTV footage that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105. Please use the reference number 241222/0237.

