Workplace accident in Golflands – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Workplace accident in Golflands

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Hamish Chapman, Counties Manukau Police.

At 11.24am today emergency services were called to an incident in Golfland Drive, Golflands where a worker has become trapped between a rubbish truck and a tree.

A male has received critical injuries and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

A section of Golfland Drive has been closed and cordons will be in place for some time.

Worksafe New Zealand have been advised and will continue investigations into this matter.

