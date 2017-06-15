MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Release/Statement

Headline: Updated options for SH3 Mt Messenger bypass Project

The NZ Transport Agency and its Mt Messenger Alliance partners have developed revised options for the Mt Messenger bypass section of the Awakino Gorge to Mt Messenger state highway improvement programme.

2017 map of Mt Messenger bypass route options

Transport Agency Director Regional Relationships, Central North Island, Parekawhia McLean, says the revised options build on earlier designs and are the collaborative work of engineering specialists, local conservationists, landscape designers, ecologists and others.

“We’ve taken all of the feedback from our recent consultation to heart and have drawn on diverse expertise to come up with these revised options which balance affordability, stakeholder needs and expectations and environmental and cultural impacts,” says Ms McLean.

“We have teams of geotechnical engineers taking samples, testing and mapping, and ecologists collecting information about wildlife and plant species, to inform our work. This is a challenging project but it also comes with plenty of opportunities to excel. The options offer simple but sophisticated structural designs coupled with clever construction techniques that can significantly cut back on the environmental footprint.”

Improvements to the Mt Messenger route on State Highway 3 will deliver improved road safety, resilience and route availability. A better highway that connects Taranaki and the Waikato will potentially boost economic activity in the region. It will also support the region’s growing tourism appeal, the primary production and processing industries and the oil and gas sector.

Information about the revised options will be on display at public drop-in sessions being held this Thursday and Friday in New Plymouth, Urenui and Mokau, and the Mt Messenger Alliance team will be available to discuss the proposals and answer any questions. Information on the revised options and feedback forms are also available on the Awakino Gorge to Mt Messenger Programme’s Engaging with you page.

An announcement about a preferred route option for Mt Messenger is expected over the next few months.

The Mt Messenger bypass Project is part of the Awakino Gorge to Mt Messenger Programme aimed at making significant improvements to State Highway 3. The project is funded by Government’s Accelerated Regional Roading Package.

Dates for drop-in sessions

Date Time Venue Thur 15 June 1pm – 3pm Bryan Robb Lounge, TSB Showplace, 92-100 Devon Street, New Plymouth Fri 16 June 10am – 1pm Mud Bay Café, 18 Ngakoti Street, Urenui Fri 16 June 3pm – 6pm Mokau Community Hall, 28 North Street, Mokau

Construction is expected to occur during 2018 to 2020.

