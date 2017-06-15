MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment MBIE – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Three new Aus-NZ research collaborations

MBIE has awarded $4.48 million in funding to three New Zealand-Australia research collaboration projects that will support high-quality research in areas delivering wide-ranging benefits to New Zealand.

New Zealand’s collaboration with Australia in science and innovation is both extensive and constructive. These new partnerships will achieve greater impact and provide better outcomes for both countries than either New Zealand or Australia could accomplish alone.

The funding of these partnerships through the Catalyst Fund, which supports international research partnerships and scientific cooperation, reinforces the Government’s support for collaboration across the Tasman through the New Zealand – Australia Science, Research and Innovation Cooperation Agreement, signed in February 2017.

The successful projects are:

New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research in collaboration with the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries will undertake research on key New Zealand plant species’ susceptibility to Myrtle Rust.

The University of Auckland in collaboration with Murdoch Children’s Research Institute will investigate links between genes, environment, molecular physiology and health through early- and mid-life to improve the health of our children.

Massey University in collaboration with CSIRO will explore turning metal-organic frameworks into disruptive technologies and applications including new catalysts for eliminating nitrous oxide greenhouse gas emissions.

These projects reflect the fact that Australia and New Zealand face many of the same issues and opportunities that can be addressed through high-quality complementary research.

International partnerships are fundamental for New Zealand’s science and innovation system as they bring new knowledge, ideas, people, technology and investment into our system.

