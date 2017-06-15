Teacher resources – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI –

Source: Ministry for Primary Industries – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Teacher resources

Title has changed: Using SOPI in schools Teacher resources

Overview

We’ve put together a set of learning activities for mathematics, science, social studies and technology – with a specific focus on the kiwifruit industry.

Kiwifruit is New Zealand’s fastest-growing primary sector export.

To start, view the snapshot. It’s an update on the New Zealand kiwifruit industry and is suitable for all subject areas.

View the industry snapshot

Mathematics

Mathematics and statistics are critical for finding and communicating patterns and relationships in the kiwifruit industry. Students can put their numerical skills to the test in our mathematics activities.

Mathematics activities

Science

It’s important to understand kiwifruit if it’s going to be successfully exported. In this resource, students can research the health benefits of kiwifruit as well as other scientific processes.

Science activities

Social studies

The kiwifruit industry has changed significantly over the past 100 years, growing and contributing to the New Zealand economy. Students can study how this industry has changed our country and learn more about Zespri.

Social studies activities

Technology

Technology plays an important role throughout the kiwifruit industry. Students can learn about new technological developments that are helping the industry to grow.

Technology activities

The SOPI 2016 report

The Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries 2016 offers valuable insights about our primary industries – and their prospects through to 2019.

Read the Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries 2016

Who to contact

If you’re interested in learning more about these resources or SOPI, email futureskills@mpi.govt.nz