Response to IPCA report on 2015 non-fatal shooting in Hawkes Bay – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Police acknowledge the finding by the Independent Police Conduct Authority that the shooting of Mr Chazz Hall in Clive, Hawkes Bay on 26 October 2015 was justified.

Mr Hall had earlier shot and killed his former partner at a Napier address.

He was located by police while driving a vehicle, and had driven over road spikes and fired three shots at police as they tried to stop him.

Mr Hall presented a shotgun at police from the vehicle when it was eventually stopped. As a consequence he was shot and incapacitated.

The IPCA notes that Police responded swiftly and appropriately to the developing situation, and that an officer was justified in shooting Mr Hall as he believed he and his colleagues were in imminent danger of suffering death or grievous bodily harm.

“This was a fast moving and highly dangerous situation both for our staff and the public.” says Inspector Tania Kura, Acting Eastern District Commander.

“I commend the Armed Offenders Squad and other police staff involved who responded professionally and appropriately to the situation which was presented to them that night.”

