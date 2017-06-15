MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement

Headline: Qatar: Flight suspension

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced they plan to suspend all flights to and from Qatar from 6 June 2017 until further notice. Qatar has also announced they plan to suspend all flights to and from these destinations.

New Zealanders travelling between Qatar and Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, or from New Zealand via Qatar to these destinations, are advised to contact their airline or travel agent to see if their bookings are affected and make alternative travel arrangements to reach their destination if necessary.

Additional travel restrictions may also be applied to residents from Qatar, regardless of nationality, planning to enter or transit the United Arab Emirates.

