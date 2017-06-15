Operation Renovation – landfill search commences – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Operation Renovation – landfill search commences

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Operation Renovation – landfill search commences

The police investigation into missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath will today commence a search phase at the Kate Valley landfill site at Waipara.

Police involved in the search will be assisted by 20 members of the NZ Army based at the Burnham Military Camp near Christchurch.

This is the latest in a number of land, water and property searches which have taken place as part of the ongoing detailed investigation into Michael’s disappearance.

Police continue to hold grave concerns for Michael’s safety.

“We are very grateful for the assistance we are receiving from the NZ Army,” says Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney of Canterbury CIB.

“Searching the landfill will obviously be a challenging task, and we are fortunate to have the personnel and logistical expertise of the NZ Army available to us.”

The search is expected to take at least two weeks to complete.

Anyone with information in relation to Michael’s disappearance is asked to contact Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

