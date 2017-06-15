New Zealand Business: Auckland Airport wins two international awards

MIL OSI –

Source: Auckland Airport

Headline: Auckland Airport wins two international awards

Auckland Airport has won two international awards, with the company being named Australasia’s Leading Airport 2017 in the World Travel Awards and placing ninth in the world in the 2017 AirHelp rankings for airport excellence.

Adrian Littlewood, Auckland Airport’s Chief Executive says, “These awards show that our customers and the travel and tourism industry rate us highly for the facilities and services we offer. We are delighted to receive these endorsements and confident that the major development programme we have underway will improve our offer for our customers still further.”

The World Travel Awards were set up in 1993 to acknowledge excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. Auckland Airport won the Australasian airport category award ahead of other airports in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

The AirHelp rankings assess on-time performance, quality of service and social media sentiment at 76 airports worldwide. Auckland Airport was the only Australasian airport to place in the top ten.

Auckland Airport is investing more than $1 million every working day on core airport infrastructure and has announced that this level of investment will continue for the next five years. The major upgrade of Auckland Airport’s international departure area is now well underway, as is the expansion of Pier B of the international terminal which will add two more contact gates that can each accommodate an A380 or two smaller aircraft. Auckland Airport is also progressing the design of the new domestic section of its future combined domestic and international terminal.