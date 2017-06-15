Name release following fatal workplace accident in Rolleston – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Police can now release the name of the woman killed in a workplace accident in Rolleston on Monday 12 June.

She was Kamila Mun of Mairehau and aged in her early 50s.

WorkSafe are investigating the accident.

