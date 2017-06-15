Loading…
Media advisory – Kim Richmond stand-up delayed

June 15, 2017

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: Media advisory – Kim Richmond stand-up delayed – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Media advisory – Kim Richmond stand-up delayed

Thursday, 15 June 2017 – 11:05am

Media are advised that the media stand-up for 11am today at Lake Arapuni, Waikato has been delayed for operational reasons. 

Police apologies for the delay and the late notice. 

The stand-up has been re-scheduled for 12.30pm. 

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre 

