MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Media advisory – Kim Richmond stand-up delayed – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Media advisory – Kim Richmond stand-up delayed

Media are advised that the media stand-up for 11am today at Lake Arapuni, Waikato has been delayed for operational reasons.

Police apologies for the delay and the late notice.

The stand-up has been re-scheduled for 12.30pm.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre