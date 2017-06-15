Hemp seeds as food – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI –

Source: Ministry for Primary Industries – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Hemp seeds as food

Find out about pending law changes to allow hemp seed to be sold as food, who is managing these changes, and how you can have your say.

Hemp seed to be legalised as food

On 28 April 2017, trans-Tasman ministers approved a change to the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code. The change will allow the use of hemp seed as a food for human consumption. However, the Government has to change some laws before that can happen. Changes will be needed to regulations under the following legislation:

Food Act 2014

Misuse of Drugs Act 1975

Medicines Act 1981.

This is because of hemp’s connection with drug and medicines legislation. The process of changing the regulations to allow the manufacture, sale and purchase of hemp seeds (and food made from hemp seeds) will take up to 12 to 18 months.

As part of the law changes, decisions will need to be made on:

licensing

testing

enforcement regimes.

Note, the permission to sell hemp seed oil (with zero tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and zero cannabidiol (CBD)) remains in place during the implementation period.

Having your say

All proposed changes will be open to public consultation. We’ll update this web page regularly with progress reports. You can also subscribe to our food safety consultations to get an email alert when they open.

Who is handling these changes?

To put the changes into effect, MPI will be working with other agencies, including the:

Ministry of Health

New Zealand Customs Service.

Find out more

Who to contact

If you have questions about the information on this page, email info@mpi.govt.nz

