Geotechnical drilling underway in Edgecumbe

Thursday, 15 June 2017 4:00 p.m.

Work is currently underway on College Road in Edgecumbe to get a detailed picture of what lies beneath the surface to help plan for the building of a new permanent stopbank.

A geotechnical drill is on site in College Road near the site of the breach in April in order to gather information needed to plan for the construction of the new stopbank. Bay of Plenty Regional Council Engineering Manager, Mark Townsend, said that while the permanent stopbank solution wasn’t expected to be built until later in the year, the process has started now with the data provided by the large-scale rig.

“We are in the process of planning for a new permanent stopbank along that stretch of College Road to replace the floodwall that failed in April. We are already working with a number of the property owners in that section as we will need to purchase all or parts of some of those properties to build a stopbank and replace the road along that section.

“The drilling will help us build a clear picture of the sub-surface structure in that location so we can plan the stopbank rebuild,” Mr Townsend said.

There are minor traffic disruptions for motorists but interruptions to traffic and noise issues have been kept to a minimum.

The drilling rig and excavators are expected to be on site until early in the week beginning 19 June, weather depending.

