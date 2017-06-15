MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Fatal workplace incident in Penrose – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Fatal workplace incident in Penrose
Thursday, 15 June 2017 – 2:23pm
Please attribute to Sergeant Rob Kennedy, Auckland City Police
Police are currently at the scene of a workplace incident at an industrial site on Neilson St, Penrose where a person has died.
Police were notified shortly before 12.30pm to an incident involving a fork-hoist.
The deceased is a male. Police are working to identify next of kin.
WorkSafe has been notified of the incident.
Nick Baker/NZ Police
