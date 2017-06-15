Fatal workplace incident in Penrose – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Fatal workplace incident in Penrose

Please attribute to Sergeant Rob Kennedy, Auckland City Police

Police are currently at the scene of a workplace incident at an industrial site on Neilson St, Penrose where a person has died.

Police were notified shortly before 12.30pm to an incident involving a fork-hoist.

The deceased is a male. Police are working to identify next of kin.

WorkSafe has been notified of the incident.

