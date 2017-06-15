Fatal crash Thames – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Fatal crash Thames

One person has died following a crash in Thames tonight.

The single vehicle crash happened shortly after 8pm on SH26 Paeroa Kopu Road.

SH26 Paeroa Kopu Road is closed and diversions are in palce.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

