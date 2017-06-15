MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Release/Statement

Headline: Delays south of Oamaru this weekend at Maheno rail level crossing

Drivers on State Highway 1 south of Oamaru will need to build in extra time this weekend as specialist KiwiRail crews replace the rail slab and road approaches at the Maheno rail level crossing.

“The work requires a full closure of the road and the rail line in order for the approaches on either side of the level crossing to be replaced and the new rail line concrete slab to be installed,” says the NZ Transport Agency’s Southern Business Unit Manager Ian Duncan.

There will be a localised, one-lane bypass/detour in place while the work is underway, with Stop/Go traffic management and short delays for road users. The bypass will be suitable for all vehicles including heavy vehicles/ HPMV, Mr Duncan says.

“The Transport Agency and KiwiRail thank all road users for taking care, being patient around this work site and building in extra time travelling through Maheno, over Saturday and Sunday.”

Photo from a similar KiwiRail/ NZ Transport Agency project showing a new concrete slab supporting the rail line at Kamo, Whāngārei

The work will improve the evenness and safety of the Maheno level crossing, which has been deteriorating in recent months. The project is costing around $300,000.

All up around 50 metres of rail line is being replaced with sealed highway approaches either side, 40 metres one side, 70 metres the other.

