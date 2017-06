MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Cladding rule changes make NZ high-rises safer

Nick Smith | Building and Construction

New Zealand is less exposed to the risks of fire as a result of combustible claddings on high-rise buildings due to these products being restricted earlier this year, Building and Construction Minister Dr Nick Smith says.

