Headline: ‘Chip and snip’ dog day a huge success

Nearly 100 Kaikohe dogs were microchipped for free and 80 signed-up for neutering at hugely successful ‘chip and snip’ Dog Day on Friday.

Nga Kuri Auau o Kaikohe was a pilot that aimed to help reduce the high number of dog incidents recorded in the town. Over the last 12 months council Animal Management Officers attended 525 call outs in Kaikohe. Incidents included wandering and aggressive dogs, but also attacks on people and other animals.

Nga Kuri Auau o Kaikohe offered a one-off opportunity for dog-owners to microchip their pets and sign them up for neutering – both at no charge. Spot prizes and demonstrations by a police dog handler were also a feature of the event.

Darren Edwards Manager – Compliance said the popularity of Nga Kuri Auau o Kaikohe exceeded expectations. “We had hoped to get 20 or 30 dogs. I think the turnout proves dog-owners want to do the right thing. They want to comply with the law and have their pet microchipped and registered. They also see the sense in neutering their dogs. Nga Kuri Auau o Kaikohe made it easy for them to take those steps.”

He confirmed that:

• 95 dogs were brought to the event

• 85 dogs were microchipped (10 were already chipped)

• 80 dogs were signed-up for neutering.

Mr Edwards said that neutering 80 dogs would have a long-term, positive impact on Kaikohe. “We have potentially prevented hundreds of unwanted puppies from being born. That means there will fewer wandering dogs in Kaikohe and fewer dogs in years to come that we have to impound and possibly destroy.”

He said he wanted to thank the people of Kaikohe and several businesses – Skellerup, The Warehouse Kaikohe, Kaikohe McDonalds and Butch pet food – for supporting the event. “We will be looking at how we can roll this out to other centres and will advertise the next Dog Day once details are confirmed.”

The Nga Kuri Auau o Kaikohe pilot was made possible through $15,000 in funding from the Department of Internal Affairs.

