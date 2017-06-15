MIL OSI – Source: Auckland Regional Public Health Service – Release/Statement

Headline: ARPHS welcomes findings from Auckland typhoid outbreak review > ARPHS

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) welcomes the findings of the review into the recent typhoid outbreak in Auckland. The review’s recommendations have either already been implemented, or are in the process of being implemented.

The review was prepared by the Office of the Chairman of Auckland, Counties Manukau and Waitematā DHBs at the request of the Ministry of Health. It concludes ARPHS performed well with respect to the clinical management of the outbreak, which was brought under control relatively quickly.

It also identifies shortcomings in ARPHS’s performance, especially with respect to communication and engagement issues, as well as broader issues relating to culture and management practice.

Steps were already being taken before the outbreak to change and improve ARPHS’s culture and strengthen its management capability. The review also recommends these efforts be further strengthened, and accelerated with external support.

The review also recommends closer working relationships between ARPHS and Auckland DHB to improve capability and collaboration, in particular with respect to communications and human resource practice.

The full report is available here

