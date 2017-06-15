MIL OSI –

Headline: Annual Cold Chain Management Guide and Record

Summary

The Annual Cold Chain Management Guide and Record is a quality tool to support immunisation providers cold chain management. The Guide aims to facilitate immunisation providers to achieve and maintain Cold Chain Accreditation.

The Guide enables immunisation providers to:

record vaccine refrigerature temperatures

use the trouble shooting tips for cold chain problems

self-audit vaccine handling and storage.

The Guide has been updated to reflect the information in the National Guidelines for Vaccine Storage and Distribution 2012 and incorporates the previous Immunisation Advisory Centre guide.

