MIL OSI – Source: Whangarei District Council – Release/Statement
Headline: Young voices – Whangarei District Council
Updated:
14/06/2017 8:27 a.m.
Young people came up with lots of ideas about the future of the District when they spoke to members of Whangarei District Council’s Youth Advisory Group during Youth Week.
Their comments are been added into the feedback Council is seeking before it embarks on its 2018-28 Long Term Plan next year. Everyone is welcome to provide feedback. The centre spread in this week’s Whangarei leader explains the process and where to go for more information.
Here’s what the youngsters said:
-
We need to take care of the environment and the ocean
-
A Language House – where you can speak any language
-
Buses to and from Ngunguru and Whangarei
-
Game Centre
-
Places to act
-
More Youth spaces
-
A bigger library
-
(Public) transport on weekend
-
Better driving
-
More aeroplanes
-
Water park or more recreational places
-
More support in my school and schools like my school in need (Charter schools)
-
Whangarei has potential to be a good city. I would like to see more involvement from every single person to contribute towards building equality, so there will be no more diminishing of people and we can all live productively. Overall there are no changes I would like to see except that we all come together and think about the wellbeing of our future as happy people
-
More recycling
-
More multicultural Whangarei
-
An amphitheatre
-
More free wifi
-
Free (public) transport for youth
-
More arts/creative projects – especially for the young
-
Celebrate Northlands youth talent with more regular talent events
-
I would like to see hungry children supported by the community
-
More education on driving – more sports activities
-
A reptile house
-
Helping tidying up planet earth
-
A bigger sports stadium
-
More family-friendly outdoor spaces to just hang at – I guess
-
Music concerts in Whangarei
-
More art shows – a safe city
-
Less rubbish lying around
-
Good concert venue
-
Free kids pass at the Whangarei pools
-
Night markets with entertainment – then I don’t need to go to Auckland night markets
-
Maori performing arts centre – more community murals
-
Expand the youth space beside the Council buildings and improve the theatre facilities – give funding to Youth theatre
-
Hundertwasser
-
Drop overdue fees on kids books (Whangarei Library)
-
More activities for youths and teenagers such as skate parks, gaming arcades, just something new for people between the ages of 14-18 to do.
“There’s certainly lots to chew over there – why not add your ideas into the mix? Go to heretowhere.co.nz and have your say,” said Mayor Sheryl Mai.
“We want ideas from a really wide group of residents, because we really do want Whangarei to have something for everyone.”
Disclaimer/Copyright
Whangarei District Council owns this website and the information, images and photographs in it are subject to copyright. No portion may be copied or republished without prior permission of Whangarei District Council.
We have made every reasonable effort to provide accurate and reliable information. The use of any information is at the website visitor’s own risk and discretion.
Copyright
The website and all information, images and photographs on it are owned by Whangarei District Council and are subject to copyright and other
proprietary rights. Website visitors may reproduce, store and use the content of this website for personal, informational and non-commerical
purposes only.
Except as stated in the paragraph above, no portion of the content of the website, or the council logo, may be copied or republished without
the prior written permission of Whangarei District Council. All rights not expressly granted in these terms are reserved to Whangarei District
Council.
Enquiries should be addressed to:
Communications Manager
Whangarei District Council
Private Bag 9032
Whangarei
New Zealand
Phone: +64 9 4304200
Fax: +64 9 4387632
Email: mailroom@wdc.govt.nz
Externally sourced material is subject to copyright by the respective provider and is linked from within Whangarei District Council’s websites
where applicable to those respective providers.
Any links from external websites to pages within Whangarei District Council’s websites must clearly state that they are links to Whangarei District
Council’s website.
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.