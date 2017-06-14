MIL OSI –

Headline: Vehicle located in search for missing Arohena woman Kim Richmond

As part of the search for missing Arohena woman Kim Richmond the Police National Dive Squad has been searching Lake Arapuni, Waikato today.

The dive squad has located the 2014 silver Ford Ranger ute that Ms Richmond was believed to be driving prior to her disappearance on 31 July 2016.

Specialist equipment will be brought in tomorrow to help salvage the vehicle. Once the vehicle is recovered it will undergo a forensic examination.

Ms Richmond’s family has been informed of today’s developments and are being supported by Police.

No further information is available at this time.

