Headline: UPDATE – Queenstown Fire

Inspector Olaf Jensen, Otago Lakes Area Commander.

Police were called to a report of a car fire at 9.30pm yesterday at Jardine Park, Queenstown.

One person has died in the fire and is yet to be identified.

Police and Fire Service will be conducting a scene examination today to determine the cause of the fire.

While the scene examination is ongoing we cannot speculate on how the fire may have started.

Further information will be released later this morning.

