UPDATE 3 – Queenstown car fire – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: UPDATE 3 – Queenstown car fire

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: UPDATE 3 – Queenstown car fire

Overnight the Sturgess family were advised that a car belonging to their beloved son, husband and father, Kurt had been involved in a fire near Queenstown.

Although a formal identification is yet to be completed all indications are that Kurt was in the vehicle.

The family is obviously devastated about the loss of Kurt and are assisting Police with their enquiries.

The family is now focussed on supporting each other through this difficult time, and are asking for privacy. Media are advised that they will not be making any further comment.

