Serious crash Thames

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on SH26 Paeroa Kopu Road in Thames.

The single vehicle crash happened shortly after 8pm this evening.

SH26 Paeroa Kopu Road is closed and diversions are in palce. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

