Headline: Reserve Bank offers to purchase NZ Government December 2017 nominal bonds

As is usual ahead of a government bond maturity, and as advised by the New Zealand Debt Management Office on 25 May 2017, the Reserve Bank offers to purchase NZ government bonds maturing 15 December 2017 for liquidity management purposes. Purchases will either be held to maturity on the Bank’s balance sheet, or on-sold to the New Zealand Debt Management Office (where the bonds will be cancelled).

This offer opens at 10:00am on 19 June 2017 and will remain open until further notice. Interested parties should telephone their offers, volume and rate, to the Domestic Markets section on (04) 472 0074/472 0075, preferably between the hours of 10:00am to 12:00pm and 2:00pm to 4:00pm daily.

Preferred settlement dates will be determined by projected liquidity flows. Transactions will be priced using the yield to maturity discount (T-bill) formula. This operation has been undertaken to manage near term liquidity flows and has no implications for the Bank’s monetary policy stance.

For further operational details contact the Reserve Bank’s Domestic Markets team on 04 472 0074 / 04 472 0075 or email dommkts@rbnz.govt.nz

Media contact:

Angus Barclay

External Communications Adviser

Ph 04 471 3698 or 027 337 1102

Email: Angus.Barclay@rbnz.govt.nz