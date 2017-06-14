MIL OSI – Source: Far North District Council – Release/Statement

Headline: Prosecutions send strong dog control message

Far North District Council says a 100 per cent success rate in dog-related prosecutions, combined with increased emphasis on responsible ownership, is sending a clear message to dog-owners in the district.

Last week, the council’s Animal Management Unit successfully prosecuted two dog-owners from Russell and Kaitaia at separate court hearings. This gives the council a seven-out-of-seven success rate for prosecutions taken this financial year.

In the same week, the council ran a pilot ‘chip it and snip it’ programme in Kaikohe that resulted in 85 dogs getting microchipped and another 80 signed-up for free neutering.

The Council’s Manager – Compliance Darren Edwards said attendance at Nga Kuri Auau o Kaikohe outstripped expectations and there is a good case for making the programme available to other communities.

“Getting dogs microchipped, neutered and registered is key to being a responsible dog-owner and that’s what we’re trying to encourage. However, the council must also send a clear message that dog-owners who refuse to control their animals will be prosecuted.”

One of those prosecutions involved the owner of a husky-cross whose Russell owner pleaded guilty earlier this month to a charge of owning a dog that attacked protected wildlife near his home. The owner was convicted and fined $500, plus court costs. In May, the owner pleaded guilty to three separate charges of failing to keep his dog under control. He was convicted and fined $130 on each charge.

Mr Edwards said he was pleased the court had convicted the dog-owner. “There had been a lot of media interest and public speculation on social media about this case. At the time, there was little we could say because of the pending court action.

“What I would like to highlight now is that this dog was well-known to Animal Management staff. Prior to taking the prosecution, the council issued three infringement notices and a Dog Control Notice. The husky cross had also been fitted with a ‘shock’ collar to deter her from wandering.”

Mr Edwards said Russell is a high-density kiwi environment where dogs must be kept under control at all times. “Unfortunately, this dog was not under control in this sensitive environment. This was proved beyond any doubt by a video of the husky-cross wandering with a dead weka in her mouth.”

Mr Edwards said that, despite a court order for her destruction, he is keen for the husky-cross to be re-homed and he has given the council two months to achieve that goal.

In the other hearing last week, a Kaitaia dog-owner was fined $500 and banned from owning dogs for five years. The prosecution followed a 30 December 2016 incident where another dog was attacked. The convicted owner was ordered to pay $200 in damages and $156 in reparations to the owner of the other dog. The council was awarded costs of $165 and ordered to destroy the dog.

Mr Edwards said that both cases proved that the council will prosecute dog owners when necessary. “Court action is a last resort. Our preference is to educate dog owners. However, we will prosecute serious and repeat offenders when necessary and this record of wins shows how seriously we take these cases.”

