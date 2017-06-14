Police welcomes three new Assistant Commissioners – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Police welcomes three new Assistant Commissioners

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: Police welcomes three new Assistant Commissioners

Police Commissioner Mike Bush is pleased to announce the appointment of three new Assistant Commissioners.

Superintendent Sandra Venables has been appointed in the role of Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, Superintendent John Tims is the new Assistant Commissioner Districts, and Superintendent Wally Haumaha has been promoted to Assistant Commissioner in his role as Deputy Chief Executive Maori, Pacific and Ethnic Services (MPES).

Sandra has over 23 years of experience working in the Waikato, Northland, Bay of Plenty and Eastern policing districts. She has been the District Commander in Eastern for the past three and a half years, where she has overseen the construction and opening of the new $5.5 million Napier Police Station and planning for the Eastern District and Hawke’s Bay Area police headquarters in Hastings. Sandra has also worked to develop strong partnerships with local iwi, including working in partnership to reduce family harm. In 2014 Sandra became the first female to be appointed Eastern District Commander and is now the first female constabulary member to be appointed Assistant Commissioner.

John has been promoted from District Commander, Counties Manukau where he has continued to lead the transformation of the district over the last five years. He has 32 years of experience in Police and a significant background in policing in Counties Manukau, the Criminal Investigation Branch and working with communities. During his time in Counties Manukau John has led the implementation of the Multi Agency Centre (MAC), a joint initiative between Police, Oranga Tamariki and the District Health Board, that focuses on providing co-ordinated support to the victims of child abuse and sexual assault. He has also been heavily involved in the implementation of the Counties Manukau Children’s Team, Social Investment Board and the development and the joined up agency response to family violence.

“I am delighted to welcome both Sandy and John into their new roles within our Executive Team. They bring with them a wealth and diversity of experience gained over their combined 55 years in policing, says Police Commissioner Mike Bush.

“My congratulations also go to Wally on his well-deserved promotion and his continued efforts in leading MPES and the organisation in building trust and confidence in New Zealand’s diverse communities.

Since joining Police in 1984 Wally has built significant relationships with Maori leaders across the country, engaging with Iwi and working in partnership with them to reduce and prevent Maori victimisation and offending. Under his leadership the work of MPES has also been widely recognised both locally and internationally, including New Zealand Police being named as top agency in the public sector for Super Diversity in 2015.

Inspector Jill Rogers and Inspector Tania Kura have been provisionally appointed as Counties Manukau and Eastern District Commanders respectively. The confirmed appointments will be announced in due course.

