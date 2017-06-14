MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Police continue to investigate Rangiora burglary (+ PHOTOS) – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Police continue to investigate Rangiora burglary (+ PHOTOS)

Please attribute to Detective Richard Malin, Canterbury CIB:

Canterbury Police are continuing to investigate a burglary that occurred on Johns Road, Rangiora at 3:05am on Saturday 20 May.

Two vehicles approached the Johns Road dairy and one reversed into the front of the shop before driving out again.

Both offenders entered the store and took off with two tills and a quantity of tobacco.

They left in one vehicle and the other was left behind.

A team of investigators has been following various lines of enquiry and is now asking for the public’s help.

We are committed to holding these two men accountable and are asking that the public have a look at these CCTV images and let us know if they recognise the males in them.

Any information that could assist Police with their enquiries can be provided to Detective Richard Malin on (03) 363 7444.

Alternatively, information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would also like to remind the public that we will be offering a reward for any information provided through Crimestoppers, as part of the recent ‘There’s nothing good about stolen goods’ campaign that leads to a successful prosecution of these offenders committing aggravated robberies.

It is important to note however that to be eligible for a reward you will need to provide your details to Crimestoppers when you call.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre