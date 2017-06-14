Police arrest wanted offender Michael John Hughes – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Police arrest wanted offender Michael John Hughes

Police have today arrested wanted offender Michael John Hughes.

Hughes was wanted for arrest on a number of theft charges.

The 36-year-old was arrested today in Canterbury and will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

