Headline: Photo of the week: Bridal Veil Falls

Today’s photo of the week is the stunning Bridal Veil Falls located in the Raglan area.

This is an attractive, easy walk through native forest, following the Pakoka River.

The two viewing platforms at the top of the falls provide spectacular views of the falls and surrounding countryside.

