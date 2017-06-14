MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Over 1000 new transitional housing places

More transitional housing is coming online every week across New Zealand, helping more vulnerable families in urgent need of housing.

“We’ve made a commitment to help New Zealanders find their feet in tough times, and our transitional housing places do just that,” Social Housing Minister Amy Adams says.

“Nationwide we now have 1004 safe, warm and dry transitional places for families in need. This means 4000 households a year can benefit from the progress we’ve made so far. We’re on track to achieve our aim of 2150 places by the end of the year, which means many more will benefit.”

Associate Social Housing Minister Alfred Ngaro says more places are scheduled to open in the coming weeks and months, particularly in Auckland.

“As winter sets in, it becomes even more important that families in need have access to safe, warm and dry housing, so these 1000 transitional places will be a significant help ,” Mr Ngaro says.

“441 of these 1000 places are in Auckland, where demand is highest. This means we can support 1764 Auckland families with a safe and secure place to stay while we find them.”

“The 2150 transitional housing places are just one part of our plan to support New Zealanders in need of housing, from urgent shelter to long-term social housing. We are also increasing the number of social houses from 66,000 today to 72,000 over the next three years,” Ms Adams says.

