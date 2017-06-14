New Zealand Arts: EXHIBITION PROVES YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE AN ARTIST TO BE CREATIVE

MIL OSI – Headline: EXHIBITION PROVES YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE AN ARTIST TO BE CREATIVE

Driven by the power of human nature and its potential, electrician Chris Pemberton set up a couple of creative projects in New Zealand designed to connect people.

His first, Humans of K’ road, followed in the steps of the well-known Humans of New York concept but with a unique spin only the spirit of K’ road could offer with its vibrant, controversial and free-spirited inhabitants.

Next up with Humans for the Future, where people from all walks of life are asked to share ideas towards a sustainable future providing inspiration or advice. Photographic street portraits accompany the posts on both pages, often rounding out the many words of wisdom gathered there.

Then two years ago, Chris interacted with an American woman on Instagram over their photography blogs. Bri Basco in the final stages of her art and psychology degrees and Chris was wanting to write a book on how to improve life across all spectrums with the creative mindset.

An idea was born, with the mission is to motivate everyone to find their creative potential and express it freely. Chris and Bri thought this could be achieved by bringing artists and non-artists together and creatively challenging them in real time.

The result is the exhibition Creative Mirror, showing on June 24th at Thievery Studios on Karangahape Road before moving to Australia and the USA.

Creative Mirror is the result of giving an artist and their family member drawings of random objects, split in half on two separate canvases. They both complete the object, imagining what it would look like in a parallel universe.

In the exhibition the two pieces are reunited and revealed alongside original art for sale. “The moment when they both line up is everyone’s favourite part and is usually quite magical,” says Chris. “What we have found so far is that sometimes the professional artist completes the drawing in a quite predictive beautiful way, while the person who isn’t practiced at drawing does a really interesting creative piece, proving that you don’t need to be an artist to be creative,” he says.

Sat. 24 June 2017

Thievery Studio, 203 Karangahape Road

2:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Tickets available from: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/creative-mirror-tickets-34973541805

