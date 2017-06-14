MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Investigation into firearms incident in Whakatāne to feature on Police Ten 7 tomorrow – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Investigation into firearms incident in Whakatāne to feature on Police Ten 7 tomorrow

A distressing firearms incident where a man and his young child were threatened with a firearm in Whakatāne earlier this year will feature on Police Ten 7 tomorrow (Thursday 15 June 2017).

The incident occurred on 17 January on Lord Cobham Drive, Whakatāne. Police are hoping by featuring the incident on Police Ten 7 that members of the public may come forward with information to support the ongoing investigation.

The episode tomorrow night will provide more details on the incident and recount what happened

“This was a distressing incident for the man and his young child and we are committed to finding those responsible. Anyone who sees the episode tomorrow night and has information to share should contact us immediately,” said Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas.

The episode of Police Ten 7 will be shown on TV2 at 7.30pm Thursday 15 June 2017, as well as TV2+1 at 8.30pm. The video from the episode will also be available on the Police Ten 7 Facebook page after going to air tomorrow.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Whakatāne Police on 07 308 5255. Information can also be provided via the Police Ten 7 show or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre