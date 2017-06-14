MIL OSI –

Headline: HISO 10024.2:2017 Medical Device Terminology and Identification Standards

This document provides direction on the information standards chosen to enable all medical devices and device types to be properly named and identified for clinical and supply chain purposes in New Zealand.

This extends the present standards for the New Zealand Medicines Terminology to the medical device domain. Namely, GS1 Global Trade Item Number (GTIN) is endorsed as the standard for device identification in the supply chain and for product traceability, while SNOMED CT is endorsed as the standard for device terminology in electronic health records and for clinical decision support.

