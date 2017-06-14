MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Fieldays an opportunity for careers advice

More than 500 students will be offered advice on careers in the primary industries as they pass through the Careers and Education Hub at Fieldays this week.

Associate Minister for Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Louise Upston says that with strong growth in the primary sector anticipated over the next few years, the Government was encouraging more young people to consider careers in primary industries.

A number of schools, totalling more than 500 students, have registered to visit the Careers and Education Hub at Fieldays at Mystery Creek. Careers NZ will be among those offering advice to young people considering such a career.

“There is no shortage of opportunities in the primary industries. The sector currently employs 350,000 people and accounts for one in six jobs nationwide. This is expected to grow to 400,000 by 2025,” Ms Upston says.

“We need to attract, train and retain talented, motivated and innovative people. Successful people in the primary industries will include those with a very diverse range of skills from critical expertise in the primary industries through to areas such as design, engineering, science, ICT and marketing.

The Government continues to bring together employers and educators to support and build primary industry vocation pathways.

“A key part of this work is to provide high-quality career information and advice to young people to help them to work towards developing a fulfilling career which suits their skills, interests and strengths,” Ms Upston says.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.