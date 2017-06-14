MIL OSI – Source: Procurement – New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Consultation on proposed changes to the Government Rules of Sourcing

The Government Rules of Sourcing were introduced in October 2013 to provide a clear standard of good practice for government’s purchasing of goods and services. They provide a foundation for fair, transparent and accountable procurement which helps government deliver better public services and realise value for money.

Periodic reviews of the Rules are undertaken to ensure that they remain up to date, reflect current government policy and legislation and remain transparent. As a significant review was carried out in 2014, we anticipate that this review will not result in substantial changes.

We have developed some proposed changes to the Rules, including submissions made to NZGP since the publication of the last edition, and we would like to hear the extent to which you agree with these changes. An overview of the main proposed changes can be found here; a summary of the minor proposed changes can be found here.

You can provide feedback on the proposed changes by completing a short survey or by lodging a submission at procurement@mbie.govt.nz.

The consultation period will last four weeks and will close on 12 July 2017. We expect that a new version of the Rules will be published before the end of 2017.

