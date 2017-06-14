MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Aggravated robbery at Kumeu service station – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Aggravated robbery at Kumeu service station

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitemata Police.

At approximately 6.10am this morning two offenders arrived in a stolen vehicle at the BP Service Station in Kumeu.

Two offenders, one armed with a screwdriver, have entered the store and attempted to take cigarettes and cash.

The service station attendant has tried to stop one of the offenders and in doing so has sustained injuries to his hands.

He has been taken to North Shore Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old male who has been charged with Aggravated robbery, Aggravated injury, Wilful damage and Unlawfully gets into a motor vehicle.

Police are looking to locate the other offender who subsequently fled the scene in a stolen red 1994 Honda Civic registration ABD201.

If you have seen this vehicle or have any information relating to this robbery Police want to hear from you.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Megan Goldie of Waitematä Police on 09 839 0600. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police would also like to remind the community that we will be offering a reward for any information provided through Crimestoppers as part of our recent stolen goods campaign that leads to a successful prosecution of offenders committing aggravated robberies.

ENDS

Monique Caddy/NZ Police