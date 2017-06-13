MIL OSI – Source: Whangarei District Council – Release/Statement

Headline: Winter season congestion at Kensington

​Winter always brings parking congestion to the roads around Kensington Park.

With no immediate plans to increase parking Whangarei District Council’s enforcement, parks and roading departments have provided the following advice to drivers using the park.

Tickets

Parking tickets are given when a vehicle is parked in a way that breaks the rules.

This includes parking

across driveways, blocking residents’ access to their own homes

on grass verges, damaging the pipes, cables and lines under the ground and the turf on the verges

on paths, obstructing footpath users including people on mobility scooters.

At the beginning of every winter Council puts warning fliers under the windscreen wipers of vehicles that are infringing the rules, warning that ticketing will be starting soon.

After a few weeks of this ‘educational approach’ Council switches to tickets.

The solution is to plan ahead, consider creative options like car pooling, leave home earlier, drop players off at the ground, find parking and walk back.