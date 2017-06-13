MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement
Headline: Logitech Unveils the Simplest Home Security Camera For Indoors and Outdoors
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) today announced Circle
2—an indoor/outdoor home security camera that can be placed anywhere
you want. Whether you’re checking to see who’s at the door or in your
living room, Circle 2 helps you keep an eye on all parts of your home.
Simply place Circle 2 in your desired location, connect it with the Logi
Circle app, and let the camera do the rest.
Tweet
now
: Introducing Logitech Circle 2: the simplest home
security camera for indoors and outdoors. Learn more:
“People want the peace of mind that comes with a simple security
solution,” said Vincent Borel, director of new ventures at Logitech.
“Circle 2 gives people just that – you can place the camera wherever you
need it, inside or out, and rest assured that you’ll be alerted of any
changes in your home while you’re away.”
Circle 2 is an evolution of Logitech’s original Logi Circle cam
featuring a much more versatile design, weatherproof solution, various
mounts and accessories, an updated companion mobile (iOS/Android) and web
app to keep you connected at all times, as well as today’s most
popular smart home integrations. Two models are available, Wired and
Wire-Free, which give you the freedom to position the Circle 2 camera
wherever you want. No matter where you place it, Circle 2 provides a
crafted home security experience that will continue to evolve with your
needs.
Taking your home security even further, Circle 2 works with a selection
of mounts and accessories that allow you to customize your experience.
Compatible Mounts and Accessories
Circle 2 Window Mount – See more of what’s happening outside, from the
inside. Simply attach the Window Mount to the camera and place it on
any window pane to see outdoors.
Circle 2 Plug Mount – The Plug Mount lets you watch over the home from
any wall outlet – in the kitchen, garage, or even down low to see your
pet.
Circle 2 Weatherproof Extension – The Weatherproof
Extension lets your Circle 2 Wired Camera reach even further, both
indoors and outdoors. Its Weatherproof Case ensures your cables are
safe from outside weather conditions.
Circle 2 Rechargeable Battery – A backup Rechargeable Battery (lasts
up to 3 months) so you can quickly swap out the Circle 2 Wire-Free
Camera battery while the other is charging.
Circle 2 works with many smart home platforms to simplify your
experience even more. Circle 2 will support Apple HomeKit soon with a
software update. Use the power of your own voice with Amazon Alexa
through a custom skill to control key settings and start recordings.
Circle 2 also works with Logitech’s own POP
Smart Button to easily control your camera with just a press of a
button. The Amazon Alexa and Logitech POP integrations also work with
Logi Circle by updating the respective apps, when available.
Circle 2 offers best-in-class features including unlimited 1080p HD
streaming, night vision, 180 degree wide-angle lens, and two-way talk
and listen. Every Circle 2 camera comes with 24-hours of free, secure
bank-level encrypted cloud storage; if you want more storage options,
there are two Circle Safe™ plans available. Circle Safe™ Basic offers
14-days of storage and Circle Safe™ Premium offers 31-days of storage
and additional features such as custom Motion Zones and Person Detection.
Pricing & Availability
Circle 2 is available now for pre-order at Logitech.com with product
shipping in July. Circle 2 Wired is $179.99 and Circle 2 Wire-Free is
$199.99. A selection of Circle 2 mounts and accessories range in pricing
from $29.99 to $49.99. Circle 2 will also be available in retail at Best
Buy, Amazon, and Apple soon. For more information, visit logitech.com
and watch our video.
About Logitech
Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people’s lives,
connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35
years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now
it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together
through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Jaybird,
Logitech
G and Ultimate
Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland,
Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find
Logitech at www.logitech.com,
the company
blog or @Logitech.
2017 Logitech, Logicool, Logi and other Logitech marks are owned by
Logitech and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of
their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its
products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.