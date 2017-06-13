MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement

Headline: Logitech Unveils the Simplest Home Security Camera For Indoors and Outdoors

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) today announced Circle

2—an indoor/outdoor home security camera that can be placed anywhere

you want. Whether you’re checking to see who’s at the door or in your

living room, Circle 2 helps you keep an eye on all parts of your home.

Simply place Circle 2 in your desired location, connect it with the Logi

Circle app, and let the camera do the rest.

Tweet

now

: Introducing Logitech Circle 2: the simplest home

security camera for indoors and outdoors. Learn more:

“People want the peace of mind that comes with a simple security

solution,” said Vincent Borel, director of new ventures at Logitech.

“Circle 2 gives people just that – you can place the camera wherever you

need it, inside or out, and rest assured that you’ll be alerted of any

changes in your home while you’re away.”

Circle 2 is an evolution of Logitech’s original Logi Circle cam

featuring a much more versatile design, weatherproof solution, various

mounts and accessories, an updated companion mobile (iOS/Android) and web

app to keep you connected at all times, as well as today’s most

popular smart home integrations. Two models are available, Wired and

Wire-Free, which give you the freedom to position the Circle 2 camera

wherever you want. No matter where you place it, Circle 2 provides a

crafted home security experience that will continue to evolve with your

needs.

Taking your home security even further, Circle 2 works with a selection

of mounts and accessories that allow you to customize your experience.

Compatible Mounts and Accessories

Circle 2 Window Mount – See more of what’s happening outside, from the

inside. Simply attach the Window Mount to the camera and place it on

any window pane to see outdoors.

Circle 2 Plug Mount – The Plug Mount lets you watch over the home from

any wall outlet – in the kitchen, garage, or even down low to see your

pet.

Circle 2 Weatherproof Extension – The Weatherproof

Extension lets your Circle 2 Wired Camera reach even further, both

indoors and outdoors. Its Weatherproof Case ensures your cables are

safe from outside weather conditions.

Circle 2 Rechargeable Battery – A backup Rechargeable Battery (lasts

up to 3 months) so you can quickly swap out the Circle 2 Wire-Free

Camera battery while the other is charging.

Circle 2 works with many smart home platforms to simplify your

experience even more. Circle 2 will support Apple HomeKit soon with a

software update. Use the power of your own voice with Amazon Alexa

through a custom skill to control key settings and start recordings.

Circle 2 also works with Logitech’s own POP

Smart Button to easily control your camera with just a press of a

button. The Amazon Alexa and Logitech POP integrations also work with

Logi Circle by updating the respective apps, when available.

Circle 2 offers best-in-class features including unlimited 1080p HD

streaming, night vision, 180 degree wide-angle lens, and two-way talk

and listen. Every Circle 2 camera comes with 24-hours of free, secure

bank-level encrypted cloud storage; if you want more storage options,

there are two Circle Safe™ plans available. Circle Safe™ Basic offers

14-days of storage and Circle Safe™ Premium offers 31-days of storage

and additional features such as custom Motion Zones and Person Detection.

Pricing & Availability

Circle 2 is available now for pre-order at Logitech.com with product

shipping in July. Circle 2 Wired is $179.99 and Circle 2 Wire-Free is

$199.99. A selection of Circle 2 mounts and accessories range in pricing

from $29.99 to $49.99. Circle 2 will also be available in retail at Best

Buy, Amazon, and Apple soon. For more information, visit logitech.com

and watch our video.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people’s lives,

connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35

years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now

it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together

through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Jaybird,

Logitech

G and Ultimate

Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland,

Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss

Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find

Logitech at www.logitech.com,

the company

blog or @Logitech.

2017 Logitech, Logicool, Logi and other Logitech marks are owned by

Logitech and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of

their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its

products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.