Headline: Lions-Highlanders crowd does Dunedin proud – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Police are thrilled with the behaviour of the crowd at tonight’s Lions-Highlanders match in Dunedin.

Operation commander Inspector Amelia Steel said Police and their partner agencies had put in considerable preparation to ensure the event went smoothly, and it was great to see the crowd getting into the spirit of the occasion.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the crowd, which was in high spirits and really enthusiastic about the game and the sense of celebration. It was a really warm and welcoming atmosphere, despite the chilly weather.”

There were no arrests.

Ms Steel said Police had deployed staff at various parts of the city ahead of and after the game to help prevent any issues and officers had enjoyed engaging with the fans.

Picture: Alcohol harm reduction officer Sergeant Ian Paulin engages with Lions fans ahead of tonight’s match against the Highlanders in Dunedin.