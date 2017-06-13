MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: Hawke’s Bay Police concerned for missing man – (Photo attached)

Hawke’s Bay Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of 30-year-old man Andrew Dean Farqhar, as they hold fears for his safety.

Andrew is described as being European, of medium build and approximately 187cm tall.

He has not been seen since he left an address in Taradale Napier on Friday 9th of June 2017. Andrew’s family have concerns for his well-being.

It’s unknown what clothing he is currently wearing.

Anyone who knows where he is or sees him, is asked to contact the Hawkes Bay Police on 06 8310 700.

