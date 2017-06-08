Veterinary practices approved for certification of dogs and cats to Australia – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI –

Headline: Veterinary practices approved for certification of dogs and cats to Australia

Approved vets at these practices are approved by MPI to certify dogs and cats being exported to Australia.

Find a practice near you:

Read about exporting your cat or dog to Australia

Auckland and Northland

Practice Name MPI Practice

Approval Number Address Suburb City Telephone Carevets Albany Ltd 1004 15/80 Paul Matthews Rd Albany Auckland 09 414 1010 Albany Veterinary Hospital 1125 416 Albany Highway Albany Auckland 09 415 8909 Bucklands Beach Veterinary Hospital Ltd 1157 340 Buckland Beach Rd Buckland Beach Auckland 09 534 8118 CareVets Parnell 1252 534 Parnell Rd Parnell Auckland 09 303 1510 East Coast Bays Veterinary Clinic Ltd 1162 852 East Coast Rd Browns Bay Auckland 09 478 3924 Franklin Vets – Papakura 1163 365 Great South Rd Papakura Auckland 09 298 6994 Franklin Vets Pukekohe 1026 86 Harris St Pukekohe 09 238 7486 Forrest Hill Vets (2000) Ltd 1133 218 Forrest Hill Rd Forrest Hill Auckland 09 410 5169 Greenlane Veterinary Centre 1189 246 Great South Rd Greenlane Auckland 09 524 6415 Henderson Valley Vet & Pet Centre 1031 Shop 1-3/225 Henderson Valley Rd Henderson Auckland 09 838 3070 Herne Bay Vet 1134 159 Jervois Rd Herne Bay Auckland 09 376 3477 Vets North Ltd 1042 68 Access Rd Kumeu Auckland 09 412 9016 Mangere Vet Clinic 1135 95 Coronation Rd Mangere Bridge Manukau 09 636 6732 North Harbour Veterinary Clinic 1051 398 East Coast Rd Sunnynook North Shore 09 479 6034 Northland Veterinary Group Ltd 1114 16-18 Maunu Rd Whangarei 09 470 1060 Pakuranga Veterinary Clinic & Cattery 1202 7 Johns Lane Pakuranga Auckland 09 576 4108 Pet Doctors @ Animates Mt Eden 1244 743 Mt Eden Rd Mount Eden Auckland 09 624 2810 Pet Doctors at Animates Glenfield 1251 2a Cherry Lane Porana Rd Glenfield Auckland 09 444 0279 Ponsonby Veterinary Centre 1103 46-48 Pollen Street Grey Lynn Auckland 09 360 0961 Remuera Vet Clinic 1228 5 Norana Ave Remuera Auckland 09 520 1647 Sommerville Veterinary Centre 1064 15 Whitford Rd Howick Auckland 09 537 0111 Town and Country Vets – Drury 1075 257 Great South Rd Drury Auckland 09 294 8779 Veterinary Associates Takanini 1085 152A Great South Rd Takanini Auckland 09 299 8250 CareVets Takanini Ltd 1088 150 Airfield Rd Takanini Auckland 09 299 9991

Central and southern North Island

Practice name MPI Practice

Approval Number Address Suburb City Telephone Anexa FVC Thames 1143 623 Pollen St Thames 07 868 7005 Animal Health Centre Ltd 1007 109 Oxford Tce Epuni Lower Hutt 04 577 3717 Animal Medical Centre 1254 10 Burgess Street, Johnsonville Johnsonville Wellington 04 478 3880 Barkes Corner Veterinary Hospital 1011 507 SH29 Tauranga 07 543 0026 Cahill Animal Hospital 1017 261 Broadway Ave Palmerston North 06 358 8675 Cambridge Veterinary Services (1980 Ltd) 1210 Wilson St Cambridge 07 827 7099 CareVets Hamilton South 1257 149 Ohaupo Road Melville Hamilton 07 843 0090 CareVets Johnsonville 1199 31 Johnsonville Rd Johnsonville Wellington 04 478 3709 Care Vets Kilbirnie 1107 35 Mahora St Kilbirnie Wellington 04 387 3622 Care Vets Napier 1019 120 Taradale Rd Onehawa Napier 06 842 2033 Carlyle Veterinary Clinic Ltd 1160 139 Carlyle St Napier 06 835 1096 Central City Vets 1020 1380 Pukuatua St Rotorua 07 347 7448 Central Hutt Veterinary Clinic 1021 8 Hardy St Waterloo Lower Hutt 04 569 3939 Chartwell Veterinary Hospital 1129 Lynden Court Chartwell Hamilton 07 855 9072 Energy Vets Taranaki 1200 Cnr Kelly & Brown St New Plymouth Taranaki 06 756 7228 Equine & Farm Veterinary Services Ltd 1226 78 Riverbank Rd Otaki 06 364 6942 Karori Veterinary Clinic 1038 20 Parkvale Rd Karori Wellington 04 476 3555 Khandallah Vet Hospital 1216 4 Ganges Rd Khandallah Wellington 04 479 8435 Levin Horowhenua Veterinary Centre Ltd 1212 518 Queen St Levin 06 368 2891 Matamata Vet Services 1000 26 Tainui St Matamata 07 888 8197 Miramar Vet Hospital 1217 2 Park Rd Miramar Wellington 04 479 8435 Mount Vet Hospital and Mobile Vet 1146 35c Totara St Mt Maunganui 07 572 4200 New Plymouth Districts Veterinary Group 1048 235 Devon St East New Plymouth 06 758 4006 Otaki Veterinary Centre 1055 269 Mill Rd Otaki 06 364 6941 Pet Doctors Dinsdale 1056 42 Whatawhata Rd Dinsdale Hamilton 07 847 2669 Pet Doctors Thorndon 1170 Level 1 Capital Gateway 34-56 Thorndon Quay, Wellington 04 473 2674 Pet Doctors Palmerston North 1172 84 Pitt St Palmerston North 06 357 5887 Petone Vet Hospital 1215 376 Jackson St Petone Wellington 04 479 8435 Petvet 1173 9 Kiln St Silverstream Upper Hutt 04 527 7552 Rappaw Veterinary Care 1060 224 Main Rd Tawa Wellington 04 232 8382 South Wairarapa Vet Services 1118 3-8 High St Carterton 06 379 6767 Southern Rangitikei Vet Services 1066 233 SH1 Bulls 06 322 2333 St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic 1126 477 St Aubyn St New Plymouth 06 751 3000 3 Stone Veterinary Services LTD 1258 372 Bond Road Te Awamutu 07 870 2696 Pet Doctors Taradale 1208 133 Gloucester St Taradale Napier 06 844 2009 Tasman St Vet Centre 1179 23 Tasman St Mount Cook Wellington 04 385 7773 Taupo Veterinary Centre 1247 3 Oruanui St Taupo 07 378 5433 Tauranga Vets 1122 424 Cameron Rd Tauranga 07 578 4044 TCI Veterinary Services 1256 86 South St Feilding Manawatu 021124 4365 Te Puke Veterinary Centre 1149 2 Jellicoe St Te Puke 07 573 7606 Totally Vets 1151 25 Manchester St Feilding 06 323 6161 V.E Veterinary Services 1183 442 Sloane St Te Awamutu 07 871 3091 Vetcare Ltd 1077 20 Chapel St Masterton 06 377 7955 Vetcare Tauranga 1078 182 Moffat Rd Bethlehem Tauranga 07 576 9555 Veterinary Associates Hastings 1082 814 Francis Hicks Ave Hastings 06 878 8666 VetEnt Havelock North 1223 25 Napier Rd Havelock North 06 877 8050 VetEnt Wairoa 1214 Freyberg St Wairoa 06 838 6099 VetPlus 1224 Nukuhau St Taupo 07 376 2800 Vet Services (HB) Ltd 1105 801 W Heretaunga St Hastings 06 876 7001 Vet Services Wairarapa 1161 24 Lincoln Road Masterton Masterton 06 378 2662 VETS on Carlton 1164 60 Carlton Ave Wanganui 06 345 5672

South Island

Practice Name MPI Practice

Approval Number Address Suburb City Telephone At The Vets 1009 406 Brougham St Christchurch 03 332 6632 Avonhead Vets 1155 207 Withells Rd Christchurch 03 358 4407 Gardens Vet Clinic Dunedin 1027 14 Bank St Dunedin 03 473 0387 Pet Doctors Harewood 1231 207 Harewood Rd Harewood Christchurch 03 352 2574 Humanimals 1023 44 Rankeilor Street South Dunedin Dunedin 03 456 2345 Merivale Papanui Veterinary Clinic 1167 375 Papanui Rd Christchurch 03 352 9279 Murrays Veterinary Clinic 1259 10 Dukes Rd Mosgiel Dunedin 34895540 Ourvets St Albans & Parklands 1115 98 Cranford St St Albans Christchurch 03 355 6747 Redwood Veterinary Clinic 1147 395 Main North Rd Redwood Christchurch 03 352 4279 Remarkable Vets 1233 1079 Malaghans Rd Arrowtown 03 442 1411 Rolleston Veterinary Services Ltd 1062 5 Brookside Rd Rolleston Christchurch 03 347 9682 Shirley Veterinary Centre 1177 15 Marshlands Rd Christchurch 03 385 6156 Pet Doctors Stoke 1121 214 Songer St Stoke Nelson 03 547 7891 The Straven Road Veterinary Centre Ltd 1071 8 Straven Rd Christchurch 03 348 9728 The Vet Centre (Marlborough) 1150 7 Redwood St Blenheim 03 577 9822 Tram Rd Animal Care 1181 843 Tram Rd RD2 Kaiapoi 03 313 6999 Total Veterinary Services Ltd 1074 516 Gloucester St Christchurch 03 389 4564 Vet Centre Richmond 1239 Gladstone Rd Richmond Nelson 03 544 5566 VetEnt Queenstown 1158 Unit 14 Aurum House Terrace junction 1092 Frankton Rd Queenstown 03 442 9977 Wanaka Veterinary Centre Ltd 1092 2 Balneaves Lane RD Wanaka 03 443 6409 VetSouth Ltd Gore 1089 8 Richmond St Gore 03 203 9220 VetSouth Ltd Winton 1203 103 Welsh Rd Winton 03 236 6090 Waikiwi Vet Services Ltd 1091 299 North Rd Waikiwi 03 215 9237

Last reviewed: 08 Jun 2017

