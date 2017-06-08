Veterinary practices approved for certification of dogs and cats to Australia – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Loading…
Headline: Veterinary practices approved for certification of dogs and cats to Australia

Approved vets at these practices are approved by MPI to certify dogs and cats being exported to Australia.

 Auckland and Northland

Practice Name MPI Practice
Approval Number		 Address Suburb City Telephone
Carevets Albany Ltd 1004 15/80 Paul Matthews Rd Albany Auckland 09 414 1010
Albany Veterinary Hospital 1125 416 Albany Highway Albany Auckland 09 415 8909
Bucklands Beach Veterinary Hospital Ltd 1157 340 Buckland Beach Rd Buckland Beach Auckland 09 534 8118
CareVets Parnell 1252 534 Parnell Rd Parnell Auckland 09 303 1510
East Coast Bays Veterinary Clinic Ltd 1162 852 East Coast Rd Browns Bay Auckland 09 478 3924
Franklin Vets – Papakura 1163 365 Great South Rd Papakura Auckland 09 298 6994
Franklin Vets Pukekohe 1026 86 Harris St   Pukekohe 09 238 7486
Forrest Hill Vets (2000) Ltd 1133 218 Forrest Hill Rd Forrest Hill Auckland 09 410 5169
Greenlane Veterinary Centre 1189 246 Great South Rd Greenlane Auckland 09 524 6415
Henderson Valley Vet & Pet Centre 1031 Shop 1-3/225 Henderson Valley Rd Henderson Auckland 09 838 3070
Herne Bay Vet 1134 159 Jervois Rd Herne Bay Auckland 09 376 3477
Vets North Ltd 1042 68 Access Rd Kumeu Auckland 09 412 9016
Mangere Vet Clinic 1135 95 Coronation Rd Mangere Bridge Manukau 09 636 6732
North Harbour Veterinary Clinic 1051 398 East Coast Rd Sunnynook North Shore 09 479 6034
Northland Veterinary Group Ltd 1114 16-18 Maunu Rd   Whangarei 09 470 1060
Pakuranga Veterinary Clinic & Cattery 1202 7 Johns Lane Pakuranga Auckland 09 576 4108
Pet Doctors @ Animates Mt Eden 1244 743 Mt Eden Rd Mount Eden Auckland 09 624 2810
Pet Doctors at Animates Glenfield 1251 2a Cherry Lane Porana Rd Glenfield Auckland 09 444 0279
Ponsonby Veterinary Centre 1103 46-48 Pollen Street Grey Lynn Auckland 09 360 0961
Remuera Vet Clinic 1228 5 Norana Ave Remuera Auckland 09 520 1647
Sommerville Veterinary Centre 1064 15 Whitford Rd Howick Auckland 09 537 0111
Town and Country Vets – Drury 1075 257 Great South Rd Drury Auckland 09 294 8779
           
Veterinary Associates Takanini 1085 152A Great South Rd Takanini Auckland 09 299 8250
CareVets Takanini Ltd 1088 150 Airfield Rd Takanini Auckland 09 299 9991

 Central and southern North Island

Practice name MPI Practice
Approval Number		 Address Suburb City Telephone
Anexa FVC Thames 1143 623 Pollen St   Thames 07 868 7005
Animal Health Centre Ltd 1007 109 Oxford Tce Epuni Lower Hutt 04 577 3717
Animal Medical Centre 1254 10 Burgess Street, Johnsonville Johnsonville Wellington 04 478 3880
Barkes Corner Veterinary Hospital 1011 507 SH29   Tauranga 07 543 0026
Cahill Animal Hospital 1017 261 Broadway Ave   Palmerston North 06 358 8675
Cambridge Veterinary Services (1980 Ltd) 1210 Wilson St   Cambridge 07 827 7099
CareVets Hamilton South 1257 149 Ohaupo Road Melville Hamilton 07 843 0090
           
CareVets Johnsonville 1199 31 Johnsonville Rd Johnsonville Wellington 04 478 3709
Care Vets Kilbirnie 1107 35 Mahora St Kilbirnie Wellington 04 387 3622
Care Vets Napier 1019 120 Taradale Rd Onehawa Napier 06 842 2033
Carlyle Veterinary Clinic Ltd 1160 139 Carlyle St   Napier 06 835 1096
Central City Vets 1020 1380 Pukuatua St   Rotorua 07 347 7448
Central Hutt Veterinary Clinic 1021 8 Hardy St Waterloo Lower Hutt 04 569 3939
Chartwell Veterinary Hospital 1129 Lynden Court Chartwell Hamilton 07 855 9072
Energy Vets Taranaki 1200 Cnr Kelly & Brown St New Plymouth Taranaki 06 756 7228
Equine & Farm Veterinary Services Ltd 1226 78 Riverbank Rd   Otaki 06 364 6942
Karori Veterinary Clinic 1038 20 Parkvale Rd Karori Wellington 04 476 3555
Khandallah Vet Hospital 1216 4 Ganges Rd Khandallah Wellington 04 479 8435
Levin Horowhenua Veterinary Centre Ltd 1212 518 Queen St   Levin 06 368 2891
Matamata Vet Services 1000 26 Tainui St   Matamata 07 888 8197
Miramar Vet Hospital 1217 2 Park Rd Miramar Wellington 04 479 8435
Mount Vet Hospital and Mobile Vet 1146 35c Totara St   Mt Maunganui 07 572 4200
New Plymouth Districts Veterinary Group 1048 235 Devon St East   New Plymouth 06 758 4006
Otaki Veterinary Centre 1055 269 Mill Rd   Otaki 06 364 6941
Pet Doctors Dinsdale 1056 42 Whatawhata Rd Dinsdale Hamilton 07 847 2669
Pet Doctors Thorndon 1170 Level 1 Capital Gateway 34-56 Thorndon Quay,   Wellington 04 473 2674
Pet Doctors Palmerston North 1172 84 Pitt St   Palmerston North 06 357 5887
Petone Vet Hospital 1215 376 Jackson St Petone Wellington 04 479 8435
Petvet 1173 9 Kiln St  Silverstream Upper Hutt 04 527 7552
Rappaw Veterinary Care 1060 224 Main Rd Tawa Wellington 04 232 8382
South Wairarapa Vet Services 1118 3-8 High St   Carterton 06 379 6767
Southern Rangitikei Vet Services 1066 233 SH1   Bulls 06 322 2333
St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic 1126 477 St Aubyn St   New Plymouth 06 751 3000
3 Stone Veterinary Services LTD 1258 372 Bond Road   Te Awamutu 07 870 2696
Pet Doctors Taradale 1208 133 Gloucester St Taradale Napier 06 844 2009
Tasman St Vet Centre 1179 23 Tasman St Mount Cook Wellington 04 385 7773
Taupo Veterinary Centre 1247 3 Oruanui St   Taupo 07 378 5433
Tauranga Vets 1122 424 Cameron Rd   Tauranga 07 578 4044
TCI Veterinary Services 1256 86 South St Feilding Manawatu 021124 4365
Te Puke Veterinary Centre 1149 2 Jellicoe St   Te Puke 07 573 7606
Totally Vets 1151 25 Manchester St   Feilding 06 323 6161
V.E Veterinary Services 1183 442 Sloane St   Te Awamutu 07 871 3091
Vetcare Ltd 1077 20 Chapel St   Masterton 06 377 7955
Vetcare Tauranga 1078 182 Moffat Rd Bethlehem Tauranga 07 576 9555
Veterinary Associates Hastings 1082 814 Francis Hicks Ave   Hastings 06 878 8666
VetEnt Havelock North 1223 25 Napier Rd   Havelock North 06 877 8050
VetEnt Wairoa 1214 Freyberg St   Wairoa 06 838 6099
VetPlus 1224 Nukuhau St   Taupo 07 376 2800
Vet Services (HB) Ltd 1105 801 W Heretaunga St   Hastings 06 876 7001
Vet Services Wairarapa 1161 24 Lincoln Road  Masterton Masterton 06 378 2662
VETS on Carlton 1164 60 Carlton Ave   Wanganui 06 345 5672

 South Island

Practice Name MPI Practice
Approval Number		 Address Suburb City Telephone
At The Vets 1009 406 Brougham St   Christchurch 03 332 6632
Avonhead Vets 1155 207 Withells Rd   Christchurch 03 358 4407
Gardens Vet Clinic Dunedin 1027 14 Bank St   Dunedin 03 473 0387
Pet Doctors Harewood 1231 207 Harewood Rd Harewood Christchurch 03 352 2574
Humanimals 1023 44 Rankeilor Street South Dunedin Dunedin 03 456 2345
Merivale Papanui Veterinary Clinic 1167 375 Papanui Rd   Christchurch 03 352 9279
Murrays Veterinary Clinic 1259 10 Dukes Rd Mosgiel Dunedin 34895540
Ourvets St Albans & Parklands 1115 98 Cranford St St Albans Christchurch 03 355 6747
Redwood Veterinary Clinic 1147 395 Main North Rd Redwood Christchurch 03 352 4279
Remarkable Vets 1233 1079 Malaghans Rd   Arrowtown 03 442 1411
Rolleston Veterinary Services Ltd 1062 5 Brookside Rd Rolleston Christchurch 03 347 9682
Shirley Veterinary Centre 1177 15 Marshlands Rd   Christchurch 03 385 6156
Pet Doctors Stoke 1121 214 Songer St Stoke Nelson 03 547 7891
The Straven Road Veterinary Centre Ltd 1071 8 Straven Rd   Christchurch 03 348 9728
The Vet Centre (Marlborough) 1150 7 Redwood St   Blenheim 03 577 9822
Tram Rd Animal Care 1181 843 Tram Rd RD2 Kaiapoi 03 313 6999
Total Veterinary Services Ltd 1074 516 Gloucester St   Christchurch 03 389 4564
Vet Centre Richmond 1239 Gladstone Rd Richmond Nelson 03 544 5566
VetEnt Queenstown 1158 Unit 14 Aurum House Terrace junction 1092 Frankton Rd Queenstown 03 442 9977
Wanaka Veterinary Centre Ltd 1092 2 Balneaves Lane RD Wanaka 03 443 6409
VetSouth Ltd Gore 1089 8 Richmond St   Gore 03 203 9220
VetSouth Ltd Winton 1203 103 Welsh Rd   Winton 03 236 6090
Waikiwi Vet Services Ltd 1091 299 North Rd   Waikiwi 03 215 9237
           
