Veterinary practices approved for certification of dogs and cats to Australia – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Veterinary practices approved for certification of dogs and cats to Australia
Approved vets at these practices are approved by MPI to certify dogs and cats being exported to Australia.
Find a practice near you:
Read about exporting your cat or dog to Australia
Auckland and Northland
|Practice Name
|MPI Practice
Approval Number
|Address
|Suburb
|City
|Telephone
|Carevets Albany Ltd
|1004
|15/80 Paul Matthews Rd
|Albany
|Auckland
|09 414 1010
|Albany Veterinary Hospital
|1125
|416 Albany Highway
|Albany
|Auckland
|09 415 8909
|Bucklands Beach Veterinary Hospital Ltd
|1157
|340 Buckland Beach Rd
|Buckland Beach
|Auckland
|09 534 8118
|CareVets Parnell
|1252
|534 Parnell Rd
|Parnell
|Auckland
|09 303 1510
|East Coast Bays Veterinary Clinic Ltd
|1162
|852 East Coast Rd
|Browns Bay
|Auckland
|09 478 3924
|Franklin Vets – Papakura
|1163
|365 Great South Rd
|Papakura
|Auckland
|09 298 6994
|Franklin Vets Pukekohe
|1026
|86 Harris St
|Pukekohe
|09 238 7486
|Forrest Hill Vets (2000) Ltd
|1133
|218 Forrest Hill Rd
|Forrest Hill
|Auckland
|09 410 5169
|Greenlane Veterinary Centre
|1189
|246 Great South Rd
|Greenlane
|Auckland
|09 524 6415
|Henderson Valley Vet & Pet Centre
|1031
|Shop 1-3/225 Henderson Valley Rd
|Henderson
|Auckland
|09 838 3070
|Herne Bay Vet
|1134
|159 Jervois Rd
|Herne Bay
|Auckland
|09 376 3477
|Vets North Ltd
|1042
|68 Access Rd
|Kumeu
|Auckland
|09 412 9016
|Mangere Vet Clinic
|1135
|95 Coronation Rd
|Mangere Bridge
|Manukau
|09 636 6732
|North Harbour Veterinary Clinic
|1051
|398 East Coast Rd
|Sunnynook
|North Shore
|09 479 6034
|Northland Veterinary Group Ltd
|1114
|16-18 Maunu Rd
|Whangarei
|09 470 1060
|Pakuranga Veterinary Clinic & Cattery
|1202
|7 Johns Lane
|Pakuranga
|Auckland
|09 576 4108
|Pet Doctors @ Animates Mt Eden
|1244
|743 Mt Eden Rd
|Mount Eden
|Auckland
|09 624 2810
|Pet Doctors at Animates Glenfield
|1251
|2a Cherry Lane Porana Rd
|Glenfield
|Auckland
|09 444 0279
|Ponsonby Veterinary Centre
|1103
|46-48 Pollen Street
|Grey Lynn
|Auckland
|09 360 0961
|Remuera Vet Clinic
|1228
|5 Norana Ave
|Remuera
|Auckland
|09 520 1647
|Sommerville Veterinary Centre
|1064
|15 Whitford Rd
|Howick
|Auckland
|09 537 0111
|Town and Country Vets – Drury
|1075
|257 Great South Rd
|Drury
|Auckland
|09 294 8779
|Veterinary Associates Takanini
|1085
|152A Great South Rd
|Takanini
|Auckland
|09 299 8250
|CareVets Takanini Ltd
|1088
|150 Airfield Rd
|Takanini
|Auckland
|09 299 9991
Central and southern North Island
|Practice name
|MPI Practice
Approval Number
|Address
|Suburb
|City
|Telephone
|Anexa FVC Thames
|1143
|623 Pollen St
|Thames
|07 868 7005
|Animal Health Centre Ltd
|1007
|109 Oxford Tce
|Epuni
|Lower Hutt
|04 577 3717
|Animal Medical Centre
|1254
|10 Burgess Street, Johnsonville
|Johnsonville
|Wellington
|04 478 3880
|Barkes Corner Veterinary Hospital
|1011
|507 SH29
|Tauranga
|07 543 0026
|Cahill Animal Hospital
|1017
|261 Broadway Ave
|Palmerston North
|06 358 8675
|Cambridge Veterinary Services (1980 Ltd)
|1210
|Wilson St
|Cambridge
|07 827 7099
|CareVets Hamilton South
|1257
|149 Ohaupo Road
|Melville
|Hamilton
|07 843 0090
|CareVets Johnsonville
|1199
|31 Johnsonville Rd
|Johnsonville
|Wellington
|04 478 3709
|Care Vets Kilbirnie
|1107
|35 Mahora St
|Kilbirnie
|Wellington
|04 387 3622
|Care Vets Napier
|1019
|120 Taradale Rd
|Onehawa
|Napier
|06 842 2033
|Carlyle Veterinary Clinic Ltd
|1160
|139 Carlyle St
|Napier
|06 835 1096
|Central City Vets
|1020
|1380 Pukuatua St
|Rotorua
|07 347 7448
|Central Hutt Veterinary Clinic
|1021
|8 Hardy St
|Waterloo
|Lower Hutt
|04 569 3939
|Chartwell Veterinary Hospital
|1129
|Lynden Court
|Chartwell
|Hamilton
|07 855 9072
|Energy Vets Taranaki
|1200
|Cnr Kelly & Brown St
|New Plymouth
|Taranaki
|06 756 7228
|Equine & Farm Veterinary Services Ltd
|1226
|78 Riverbank Rd
|Otaki
|06 364 6942
|Karori Veterinary Clinic
|1038
|20 Parkvale Rd
|Karori
|Wellington
|04 476 3555
|Khandallah Vet Hospital
|1216
|4 Ganges Rd
|Khandallah
|Wellington
|04 479 8435
|Levin Horowhenua Veterinary Centre Ltd
|1212
|518 Queen St
|Levin
|06 368 2891
|Matamata Vet Services
|1000
|26 Tainui St
|Matamata
|07 888 8197
|Miramar Vet Hospital
|1217
|2 Park Rd
|Miramar
|Wellington
|04 479 8435
|Mount Vet Hospital and Mobile Vet
|1146
|35c Totara St
|Mt Maunganui
|07 572 4200
|New Plymouth Districts Veterinary Group
|1048
|235 Devon St East
|New Plymouth
|06 758 4006
|Otaki Veterinary Centre
|1055
|269 Mill Rd
|Otaki
|06 364 6941
|Pet Doctors Dinsdale
|1056
|42 Whatawhata Rd
|Dinsdale
|Hamilton
|07 847 2669
|Pet Doctors Thorndon
|1170
|Level 1 Capital Gateway 34-56 Thorndon Quay,
|Wellington
|04 473 2674
|Pet Doctors Palmerston North
|1172
|84 Pitt St
|Palmerston North
|06 357 5887
|Petone Vet Hospital
|1215
|376 Jackson St
|Petone
|Wellington
|04 479 8435
|Petvet
|1173
|9 Kiln St
|Silverstream
|Upper Hutt
|04 527 7552
|Rappaw Veterinary Care
|1060
|224 Main Rd
|Tawa
|Wellington
|04 232 8382
|South Wairarapa Vet Services
|1118
|3-8 High St
|Carterton
|06 379 6767
|Southern Rangitikei Vet Services
|1066
|233 SH1
|Bulls
|06 322 2333
|St Aubyn Veterinary Clinic
|1126
|477 St Aubyn St
|New Plymouth
|06 751 3000
|3 Stone Veterinary Services LTD
|1258
|372 Bond Road
|Te Awamutu
|07 870 2696
|Pet Doctors Taradale
|1208
|133 Gloucester St
|Taradale
|Napier
|06 844 2009
|Tasman St Vet Centre
|1179
|23 Tasman St
|Mount Cook
|Wellington
|04 385 7773
|Taupo Veterinary Centre
|1247
|3 Oruanui St
|Taupo
|07 378 5433
|Tauranga Vets
|1122
|424 Cameron Rd
|Tauranga
|07 578 4044
|TCI Veterinary Services
|1256
|86 South St
|Feilding
|Manawatu
|021124 4365
|Te Puke Veterinary Centre
|1149
|2 Jellicoe St
|Te Puke
|07 573 7606
|Totally Vets
|1151
|25 Manchester St
|Feilding
|06 323 6161
|V.E Veterinary Services
|1183
|442 Sloane St
|Te Awamutu
|07 871 3091
|Vetcare Ltd
|1077
|20 Chapel St
|Masterton
|06 377 7955
|Vetcare Tauranga
|1078
|182 Moffat Rd
|Bethlehem
|Tauranga
|07 576 9555
|Veterinary Associates Hastings
|1082
|814 Francis Hicks Ave
|Hastings
|06 878 8666
|VetEnt Havelock North
|1223
|25 Napier Rd
|Havelock North
|06 877 8050
|VetEnt Wairoa
|1214
|Freyberg St
|Wairoa
|06 838 6099
|VetPlus
|1224
|Nukuhau St
|Taupo
|07 376 2800
|Vet Services (HB) Ltd
|1105
|801 W Heretaunga St
|Hastings
|06 876 7001
|Vet Services Wairarapa
|1161
|24 Lincoln Road
|Masterton
|Masterton
|06 378 2662
|VETS on Carlton
|1164
|60 Carlton Ave
|Wanganui
|06 345 5672
South Island
|Practice Name
|MPI Practice
Approval Number
|Address
|Suburb
|City
|Telephone
|At The Vets
|1009
|406 Brougham St
|Christchurch
|03 332 6632
|Avonhead Vets
|1155
|207 Withells Rd
|Christchurch
|03 358 4407
|Gardens Vet Clinic Dunedin
|1027
|14 Bank St
|Dunedin
|03 473 0387
|Pet Doctors Harewood
|1231
|207 Harewood Rd
|Harewood
|Christchurch
|03 352 2574
|Humanimals
|1023
|44 Rankeilor Street
|South Dunedin
|Dunedin
|03 456 2345
|Merivale Papanui Veterinary Clinic
|1167
|375 Papanui Rd
|Christchurch
|03 352 9279
|Murrays Veterinary Clinic
|1259
|10 Dukes Rd
|Mosgiel
|Dunedin
|34895540
|Ourvets St Albans & Parklands
|1115
|98 Cranford St
|St Albans
|Christchurch
|03 355 6747
|Redwood Veterinary Clinic
|1147
|395 Main North Rd
|Redwood
|Christchurch
|03 352 4279
|Remarkable Vets
|1233
|1079 Malaghans Rd
|Arrowtown
|03 442 1411
|Rolleston Veterinary Services Ltd
|1062
|5 Brookside Rd
|Rolleston
|Christchurch
|03 347 9682
|Shirley Veterinary Centre
|1177
|15 Marshlands Rd
|Christchurch
|03 385 6156
|Pet Doctors Stoke
|1121
|214 Songer St
|Stoke
|Nelson
|03 547 7891
|The Straven Road Veterinary Centre Ltd
|1071
|8 Straven Rd
|Christchurch
|03 348 9728
|The Vet Centre (Marlborough)
|1150
|7 Redwood St
|Blenheim
|03 577 9822
|Tram Rd Animal Care
|1181
|843 Tram Rd
|RD2
|Kaiapoi
|03 313 6999
|Total Veterinary Services Ltd
|1074
|516 Gloucester St
|Christchurch
|03 389 4564
|Vet Centre Richmond
|1239
|Gladstone Rd
|Richmond
|Nelson
|03 544 5566
|VetEnt Queenstown
|1158
|Unit 14 Aurum House Terrace junction
|1092 Frankton Rd
|Queenstown
|03 442 9977
|Wanaka Veterinary Centre Ltd
|1092
|2 Balneaves Lane
|RD
|Wanaka
|03 443 6409
|VetSouth Ltd Gore
|1089
|8 Richmond St
|Gore
|03 203 9220
|VetSouth Ltd Winton
|1203
|103 Welsh Rd
|Winton
|03 236 6090
|Waikiwi Vet Services Ltd
|1091
|299 North Rd
|Waikiwi
|03 215 9237
