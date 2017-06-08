MIL OSI – Source: University of Otago – Release/Statement

Headline: University performs well in QS rankings

Thursday, 8 June 2017 7:23am

Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne

“We are delighted by our prominent placing in the latest QS World University rankings for 2018, which sees Otago securely placed in the top echelons of universities worldwide and as one of New Zealand’s top two universities.

Otago’s latest ranking of 151 represents a modest, but welcome, improvement on 2017’s score of 169. This overall rise in the rankings – the second for Otago in as many years – is due to gains across a range of areas including academic and employer reputation, and citations per academic staff member. The QS report notes that, at 28th globally, the International Faculty indicator is Otago’s strongest and places us first in the country for this measure. The aim of this indicator is to assess how successful a university has been in attracting academics from other nations.

Alongside this most recent success it is essential to note that our QS ranking is just one measure of our overall performance. Otago should also be judged on its outstanding results in Tertiary Education Commission’s national Educational Performance Indicators (EPIs).

The University’s near clean sweep of first placings amongst New Zealand’s eight universities in the last (2016) EPI round reflects how our amazing students, through their own hard work, are making the most of the rich opportunities we offer here. Otago’s stellar results reflect the excellence of the teaching and learning environment that the University offers students, and the efforts those students put into their studies.

Additionally, Otago academics have now won the Prime Minister’s Supreme Award for tertiary teaching excellence five years in a row. The Supreme Award is considered the ultimate tertiary teaching national prize and celebrate New Zealand’s finest tertiary teachers. No other university in New Zealand has come close to this record.

We are thrilled that the University’s steadfast performance reinforces its long-standing status as a leading research and teaching institution. Our focus will remain on providing the very best in teaching and learning opportunities and encouraging the pursuit of the highest-quality research.”

Professor Harlene Hayne

Vice-Chancellor

