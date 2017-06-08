Truck brakedown causes delays on Gordonton Road, Hamilton – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Loading…
Truck brakedown causes delays on Gordonton Road, Hamilton

Headline: Truck brakedown causes delays on Gordonton Road, Hamilton

Thursday, 8 June 2017 – 6:14am

Motorists are advised of delays on Gordonton Road, Hamilton following a truck brakedown. 

Traffic management is on the scene and Gordonton Road, in the area of the Taupiri roundabout, is closed to southbound traffic. Diversions are in place.

Motorists are thanked in advance for their patience. 

