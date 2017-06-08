MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Telecommunications Commissioner reappointed

Communications Minister Simon Bridges has today announced the reappointment of Dr Stephen Gale as Telecommunications Commissioner and as a member of the Commerce Commission.

Dr Gale has been appointed for a further three years starting on 12 July.

“The reappointment of Dr Gale recognises his valuable knowledge and expertise in competition and pricing issues, and the significant contribution he has made to the work of the Commission over a number of years,” Mr Bridges says.

“The telecommunications sector is going through a significant transition, with the review of the Telecommunications Act. The role of the Commissioner continues to be of vital importance as unique issues may emerge that require specialist understanding of the sector.

“Dr Gale’s reappointment provides the stability and continuity needed at this time,” Mr Bridges says.

Further information about the Telecommunications Commissioner and the Commerce Commission can be found at www.comcom.govt.nz.

